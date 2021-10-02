120 PwDs, senior citizens in Batu Pahat receive Covid-19 vaccine

BATU PAHAT: A total of 120 people with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens in the district were vaccinated for Covid-19 today, through the Outreach Vaccination Programme implemented by the Batu Pahat MP Public Service Centre.

Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said the programme in collaboration with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) was implemented through the mobilisation approach due to the difficulty of the group to be present at the vaccination centre (PPV).

“This programme aims to support the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to expedite herd immunity targets in the country.

“I would like to thank NCSM for being so committed in implementing this programme,“ Mohd Rashid, who is also the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, told Bernama here.

He said a total of 20 doctors and nurses were involved in the vaccination programme.-Bernama