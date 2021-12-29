121 landslides recorded nationwide during MTL 2021/2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 121 landslide incidents were reported nationwide during the northeast monsoon (MTL) 2021/2022 based on the latest report by the Department of Mineral and Geosciences (JMG),

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said JMG, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD) and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has and is taking appropriate actions on the matter.

“JMG and PWD have been asked to coordinate landslide reporting so that it is more comprehensive and also involves slope areas under the supervision of local authorities,“ NADMA said in a statement today.

In the meantime, the agency said the Selangor State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) were instructed to identify the best solution to accommodate residents who need to vacate their houses due to landslides where the building structure is unsafe to live in.

Commenting on the yellow alert of continuous rain issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday, the statement stated that JPBN and district state disaster management committees were ordered to increase their preparedness level to ensure smooth disaster management operations.

It said police as the commander of on-scene command post (PKTK) must coordinate preparations for the floods that are expected to occur with all responding agencies involved.

Following the flash floods reported in Sipitang, Sabah, all responding agencies in the state are instructed to be prepared to act and set up PKTK.

Residents, especially in flood-prone areas, are urged to be vigilant to the instructions, from the authorities, and obtain current information and warnings from the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook: PubliclnfoBanjir and twitter @JPS InfoBanjir.-Bernama