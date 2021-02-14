122 festive season maximum price control scheme offences recorded

BESUT: A total of 122 offences, involving compounds amounting to RM14,600, were recorded as of yesterday under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP), which is being held from Feb 8-16 in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said that 79 of the offences were for failing to display price tags, 36 for not using the special price tag (pink) and seven for selling items exceeding the maximum price.

“A total of 11,065 wholesale and retail business premises nationwide were inspected and various items worth RM6,122 were also confiscated,” he told reporters after inspecting the 2021 Chinese New Year SHMMP at a supermarket in Jertih here today.

According to Rosol, Johor recorded the highest number of cases, with 56, followed by Perak (15) and Sabah (13).

“The KPDNHEP reminds all traders to always comply with the stipulated regulations under the SHMMP, including not increasing the prices of controlled items,” he said.

Rosol said the ministry also received 794 complaints related to online transactions throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period last month relating to fraud, damaged items and purchasers not receiving their goods. — Bernama