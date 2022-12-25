1,220 premises face shortage of essential items: Fuziah

KUANTAN: A total of 1,220 out of 4,732 premises checked during Op Terjah nationwide were found to have experienced a shortage of essential items, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh (pix).

She said eggs, sugar, packet cooking oil and wheat flour were among the essentials in short supply and immediate efforts had been made to restore the supply.

“Several factors are believed to be the cause of the limited supply, including transport problems, and delivery schedules,“ she told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) at a supermarket here today.

On SHMMP, Fuziah said a total of 1,008 premises were inspected since Friday and no cases or complaints were received by the ministry.-Bernama