1,250 commissioned as JBPM members, officers this year

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,250 new members and officers of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) were commissioned this year to fill vacancies in the fire operations and safety division, said JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid(pix).

He said the commissioning involved 1,000 Grade KB19 members and 250 Grade KB29 and KB41 fire officers who would be stationed nationwide especially at new fire stations.

“In 2020 and 2021, many have retired but we cannot recruit new officers due to the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told reporters at the Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony here today.

With the recruitment of new members and officers, Mohammad Hamdan said there are a total of 15,300 firefighters stationed at 332 fire and rescue stations nationwide.-Bernama