128 IIUM students evacuated due to landslide near male dorm

KUALA LUMPUR: A collapsed road and a landslide near a male dormitory at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in Gombak have forced the authorities to evacuate 128 students from the building.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the incident happened at about 6.45 pm yesterday and they were alerted to it by students.

On receiving a report at 9 pm, the department despatched a team to the scene to begin monitoring the situation.

“At the moment, there are no signs of cracks on the wall and floor,” he told Bernama today.

According to him, the caved-in section of the road was about five square metres wide and three metres deep.

Norazam also said the IIUM management had sealed off the area with safety cones and security tapes.

Meanwhile, IIUM public relations officer Roslan Rusly said the landslide was detected at the Mahallah Zubair Al-Awwam while the road cave-in happened near the Mahallah Ruqayyah after 45 minutes of heavy downpour yesterday.-Bernama