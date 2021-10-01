12MP: MEDAC committed to creating a 'Nation of Entrepreneurs'

PUTRAJAYA: Committed to the agenda of creating a 'Nation of Entrepreneurs', the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) will undertake the task of enhancing the capabilities of entrepreneurs and industries to realise the aim of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

MEDAC in a statement said, this would include a strategy to create a crop of entrepreneurs who are innovative and sustainable, encourage inclusive participation through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives and agriculture-based associations as well as create an ecosystem of entrepreneurship that is conducive.

“The details of the strategy will be supported by the preparation of entrepreneurial initiatives based on access to funding opportunities, technology adaptation and digitalisation, capacity building and market access.

“Almost all categories of entrepreneurship comprising SMEs, cooperatives, social industry and informal entrepreneurs will reap the benefits through the 12MP including Bumiputera entrepreneurs, women, the B40, youths, the asnaf, graduates, the rural and urban poor as well as the Orang Asli,” the statement read.

The 12MP (2021-2025) was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday to restore the momentum of economic growth and achieve long-term development goals, as the country faces the bitter challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama