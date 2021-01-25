13 drug syndicate members expected to be charged tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: Thirteen syndicate members believed to be involved in the country’s biggest drug haul worth RM201 million in the city two weeks ago, are expected to be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said eight of them would be charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act while the other five would be under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

He said another four suspects have been released and will be called as prosecution witnesses tomorrow.

“All 13 suspects will be charged tomorrow, including a woman who works as an accountant and also the girlfriend of the syndicate leader.

“There are members of the public who said there were arrests but nobody being charged in court. Hence, I would like to share that we not only carried out operations but we will make sure they will face charges. InsyaAllah they (will) be convicted,” he said in a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

However, Ayob Khan said the investigation is still ongoing and the police actively tracking down the remaining suspects who are still at large.

Between Jan 8 and 17, Johor police carried out 23 raids at different locations around Johor Bahru and uncovered five drug storage premises and two illegal drug processing laboratories.

During the raids, police arrested 17 members of the syndicate including seven women, aged 17 to 62. — Bernama