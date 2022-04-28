13 Form Four students held over assault at school (Video)

ALOR SETAR: Thirteen Form Four students were arrested today in connection with the assault of a fellow student in a government secondary school in Langkawi.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said 12 students were rounded up at 12.30 pm and one was picked up at 3 pm.

“Five of those arrested are classmates of the assault victim while the rest are from other classes. Their statements are being recorded as part of the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Media reports said police this morning received a report on the assault of a 16-year-old schoolboy yesterday by several other students, with a 25-second video of the incident having gone viral on social media.

The 9 am incident was said to have been due to a misunderstanding among the students.

You can watch the video here:- https://twitter.com/MALAYSIAVIRALL/status/1519563487659585538

-Bernama