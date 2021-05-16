13 held over Parit Raja viral rioting freed on police bail

BATU PAHAT: Thirteen individuals arrested on Thursday over suspected involvement in an unlawful assembly in Parit Raja, that went viral on social media, have been released on police bail today.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said that they were released around 11.30 am, while seven other individuals are still detained until tomorrow to facilitate investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 144, 269, 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“They will also face charges under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, and Section 48 of the Road Transport Act,” he said in a statement today.

The arrest of the men, aged 16 to 28, followed public tip-offs about the discovery of a banner with the words ‘Kerajaan Gagal’ at a pedestrian bridge in the area on May 13, in addition to a viral video showing a gathering where participants lit flares and unfurled a banner. — Bernama