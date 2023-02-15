13 including four teenagers charged in court for drug possession

GEORGE TOWN: Thirteen individuals, including four teenagers, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with drug possession at an entertainment centre in Jalan Burmah, here on Feb 12.

All the accused are Malaysians, aged 13 to 47, namely Mervyn Michael Wong, 47; Chuah Kim Long, 18; Chiew Zhen Yang, 20; Khaw Siang Khai, 27; Teoh Wah Lee, 19; Yeo Thiam Siang, 35; Choong Pek Chooi, 37; Ong Chiew Ying, 20; Koay Sze Chee, 39; as well as four teenagers, aged 13 to 17.

They all pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before Magistrate R. Manomani.

According to the charge sheet, they were found to be in possession of ketamine, weighing 1.87 grams, at 3.45 am on Feb 12, at an entertainment centre in Jalan Burmah, here.

The charges were framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum of five years in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurnajihatul Idayu Mohd Azuyar offered bail of RM4,000 for each accused, while lawyer Tan Yen Sing, representing all the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that they earned a low and irregular monthly income.

The court set bail at RM2,500 in one surety for Mervyn Michael Wong, Khaw Siang Khai, Yeo Thiam Siang, Choong Pek Chooi and Koay Sze Chee.

A bail of RM2,000 in one surety was set for Chuah Kim Long, Chiew Zhen Yang, Teoh Wah Lee and Ong Chiew Ying, while a bail of RM1,000 in one surety was set for the four teenagers.

The court also set May 24 for mention. -Bernama