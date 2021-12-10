13 wild elephants caught in Pahang this year

KUANTAN: A total of 13 wild elephants have been caught in Pahang between January and October this year, with 11 of them found in Jerantut while the rest in Lipis and Bentong, the State Assembly was told today.

Pahang Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said the installation of an electrical fencing system like in Kampung Som, Jerantut, stretching 18 kilometers (km), Kampung Sementeh, Temerloh (7.3 km) and Kampung Asli Mentelong, Rompin. (2 km)was a long-term plan to address the problem of wild elephants encroachment into villages.

“It involves a total cost of RM1.28 million with a maintenance cost of RM158,789 a year. The state government is also working to get satellite collars for elephants so that their presence can be detected early and efforts made to chase them before they could encroach into villages or agricultural areas,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Mohd Zakhwan Ahmad Badarddin (PAS-Tahan) who wanted to know the state government's plans to address the elephant-human conflict.

Mohd Soffi said the development plan for new agricultural projects, especially those involving government-owned land, would also avoid areas that could be potential roaming destinations for elephant herds or areas identified as having salt licks.

“The official views and comments by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) should be given priority in the early stages of project planning, while for privately-owned or individual land, appropriate infrastructure and provision of infrastructure should be based on Perhilitan’s expert advice,“ he said.

Mohd Soffi said a state disaster fund would be set up to help farmers who suffered losses due to attacks by elephants and also other wild animals, like monkeys and pigs-Bernama