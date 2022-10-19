130 artificial reefs worth RM5.1m anchored in Johor waters

MERSING: A total of 130 artificial reefs or ‘tukun’ costing RM5.1 million have been anchored since 2007 to enhance the biology productivity and fishery resources in the waters of Johor.

State Agriculture, Agro-based industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, Datuk Zahari Sarip said the programme was among the Johor government’s efforts to increase marine resources so as to ensure national food security.

“We are committed to our efforts in ensuring that our goals of preserving the environment and conserving resources and maintaining fisheries biodiversity can be achieved.

“However, there are differences in the functions of reefs. Reefs used for conservation are meant to prevent trawler invasions, while the 'unjam’ is a device for the purpose of shoaling to facilitate fishing operations and recreational fishing,” he said in a statement today.

For the record, nine conservation tukun worth RM280,000 and 200 units of ‘unjam’ valued at RM200,000 have been placed in the Johor waters this year.

Zahari was on a working visit to the ‘Unjam’ and 'Tukun’ Anchoring Programme’ implemented by the State Fisheries Department with the cooperation of the Pulau Besar, Pulau Aur and Pulau Pemanggil communities, here.

Also present was director of the department, Zainudin Abd Wahab.

Zahari said the artificial reef construction protocol was in accordance with the British Standards 8110 which required the concrete cover to be at least 55 millimetres thick.

“The concrete cube test was done after seven and 28 days of construction and the tensile tests of reinforced steel were also carried out at the SIRIM laboratory.

“Newly completed tukun will be allowed to set for 28 days to fully harden and the method of anchoring is by free fall using the crane strength of between 50 to 500 tonnes.

“There is a gap of between two and four metres for every module that is anchored and the divers will then check the positions of the modules and do a video recording for the purpose of monitoring and reference,” he said.

“The ‘unjam’ comprising culverts (weights), buoys, ropes and coconut fronds (tied with rattan) based on the sets required are taken on fishing boats and then anchored at a suitable location, outside of two nautical miles from the marine park,“ he explained.-Bernama