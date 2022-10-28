133 passengers rescued after ferry runs aground in Kuala Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 133 passengers who were travelling in a ferry from the Kuala Kedah Jetty Terminal, near here, to the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal in Langkawi were rescued after the ferry ran aground in Kuala Kedah at 4.30 pm today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director, Commander (Maritime) Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the operations centre received a call from the Malaysian Maritime Department (JLM) with regard to the 'Starcity Express 6' ferry which had run aground at 0.5 nautical miles from the Kuala Kedah estuary.

“A tugboat, belonging to a cargo company in Kuala Kedah, had tried to tow the ferry back but the ferry had strayed from its original course and got stuck in the mudflats.

“On receiving the report, Bot PERKASA 1224 was deployed to the location to assist the ferry and JLM to transfer all 133 passengers, comprising men, women and children to safety,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the operation to transfer all the passengers back to the Kuala Kedah Jetty Terminal was aided by several fishing boats that were in the area at that time.

“The rescue operation ended at 6.30 pm after all passengers, who did not suffer any injuries, were safely taken to the jetty terminal,” she said.

Noor Azreyanti said any emergency calls at sea can be channelled through the 24-hour emergency line MERS 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 04-7310579.

Meanwhile, JLM in a statement said an investigation team had been set up to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Apart from this, a re-inspection will be done on the ferry which will also be monitored by a JLM surveyor to ensure that the ferry was safe to resume operations.-Bernama