1.37m dubious prepaid numbers detected

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has detected over 1.37 million prepaid lines with dubious registration details, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told Dewan Rakyat.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) conducts data verification audit with the National Registration Department (JPN).

He said this is to help check on the accuracy and validity of the records of subscribers to ensure all active numbers are properly verified.

He said of the total, 920,217 lines had been terminated and 457,645 had been updated with valid information.

“This action is carried out to prevent misuse by irresponsible parties for the purpose of illegal activities, ” he said in reply to an oral question by Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis).

Mohamad had asked about the ministry’s response to prevent the public from becoming cyber fraud victims via use of unauthentic applications and phone calls.

“To fight crime PDRM-MCMC Cyber Crime Committee has been empowered to lead and take action in combating cyber crime, including fraud or scams.

“Cooperation and collaboration between the two parties, especially sharing of information and expertise, is vital in carrying out enforcement, to address social media abuse more effectively,” Saifudfin said.

He said the Information Department was using official social media channels to ensure that the people had access to accurate and authentic information on cyber fraud.

He gave the example of using talk shows, community service messages and news reports to create awareness.

Saifuddin said to combat activities such as Macau scams and increase the country’s cyber security readiness, the government has launched the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2020-2024 with an allocation of RM1.8 billion.