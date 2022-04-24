138 blood donors registered for ‘Nilai Setitik Darah 10.0’ programme

KANGAR: A total of 138 blood donors have registered to take part in a blood donation programme, ‘Nilai Setitik Darah 10.0’ organised by Padang Besar UMNO Division.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the programme was aimed at giving awareness to the public on the importance of donating blood, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“This yearly programme is in collaboration with Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) and the HTF Board of Visitors. This is the tenth year that we have organised the programme,“ the Padang Besar MP told reporters after attending the programme at the Blood Bank Unit of the hospital here last night.

Meanwhile, HTF Transfusiologist Dr Wan Noor Falah Wan Yahaya said the blood collection rate would drop by 20 per cent every Ramadan compared to the normal month.

“So far, this year we have collected 2,863 bags of blood from Jan 1 to April 23, compared to 2,940 from Jan 1 to April 23, last year.

“We found that in Perlis and Kedah, group O blood-type is relatively low compared to other blood groups,“ she added.-Bernama