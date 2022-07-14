14 casual contacts of M'sian in S'pore infected with monkeypox free of disease

BATU PAHAT: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) today confirmed that all 14 casual contacts to a Malaysian in Singapore who was infected with monkeypox on July 6 have been confirmed free of the disease.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the 14, all of whom were from Johor, had been instructed to undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes for a week.

As of today (July 14), no new cases have been reported involving visitors from Singapore to Johor, he added.

“However, all hospitals in the state are asked to be on alert and instructed to improve facilities as well as adopt the same procedures practised during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters here today after officiating at the opening of the Hemodialysis Unit Building at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) here.

On July 6, a 45-year-old Malaysian living in the republic tested positive for monkeypox and visited several of his acquaintances' houses in Johor.

Regarding the opening of the hemodialysis unit building worth RM1 million contributed by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Ling said that there were 66 patients seeking dialysis services there.

“Until now, there are 30 dialysis machines placed in the unit with patients only charged RM13 for each treatment session,“ he said.-Bernama