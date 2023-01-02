14 killed in massive fire in eastern India

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people, including 10 women and three children, died when a fire broke out inside a multi-story building in India’s eastern state of Jharkhand Tuesday night, local police confirmed over the phone.

A wedding was being held in the building in the state’s Dhanbad area when the fire broke out, said the policeman, according to Xinhua.

“Nearly a dozen injured people have been admitted to a local hospital. A search operation has been carried out to find if any persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue work has ended,“ he added.

This was the second fire incident in the same area in the past four days. On Saturday, five people were killed in a fire inside a private clinic.

Describing the fire as “extremely heart-wrenching,“ Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, “The district administration is working on a war footing, and treatment is being provided to all those injured. I am personally monitoring the developments.” -Bernama