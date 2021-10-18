14 Low Carbon Community Projects awarded RM168,000 grant

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 14 community projects were awarded the Iskandar Puteri Low Carbon 1.0 Community Grant worth RM168,000 in an effort to promote and instill noble values among the community.

The grant was awarded by the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) through a quadruple helix collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), Johor State Education Department (JPNJ) and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd.

In a joint statement today, MBIP mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the programme was to show appreciation for the efforts in promoting low carbon practices among the community in the city, in line with the Low Carbon Society Blueprint for Iskandar Puteri 2025.

“This Iskandar Puteri Low Carbon 1.0 Community Grant, which is the first of its kind in Johor, aims to guide, encourage and expand community efforts to inculcate awareness and encourage low carbon lifestyles in the Iskandar Puteri area.

“A total of 64 applications (each applicant represents one locality) were received and screened and divided into 14 low-carbon community projects worth between RM7,000 and RM15,000 based on four key components namely volunteerism and community involvement, public awareness education and healthy lifestyle, green infrastructure as well as sustainable waste management,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRDA chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim said the successful implementation of the Low Carbon Society Blueprint for Iskandar Malaysia, which was launched in 2012, required the involvement of all levels of society, government agencies, and the private sector.

“IRDA is very pleased to collaborate with MBIP, UTM, JPNJ and SWM in changing mindsets, raising awareness and adopting a low-carbon lifestyle through water and electricity savings and waste reduction among the public.

“The initiative with the local community will be able to help Iskandar Malaysia become a low carbon region to achieve up to 58 per cent reduction in carbon emissions intensity until 2025 and to further ensure rapid development can be implemented with minimal impact on the environment,“ he said.-Bernama