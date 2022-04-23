1.4 mln vehicles to enter Kedah for Aidilfitri celebration: Police

ALOR SETAR: The police expect more than 1.4 million vehicles to enter Kedah during the coming Aidilfitri celebration, from about 500,000 vehicles two years ago.

Kedah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Mohd Mahiri Hussin said the police anticipated an increase in the number of vehicles entering the state this Aidifitri with many people taking advantage of the celebration to “balik Kampung”having not been able to do so for the past two years fdue to the Covid-19 pandemic.

. “We have also set up a special team that will control and monitor traffic, especially in the Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Kubang Pasu districts, where the roads are busier and have higher accident rate,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, he launched the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)-Petronas “Jelajah Pra Op Selamat 18” programme which was held in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Mohd Mahiri said more than 400 traffic policemen will be on duty to monitor and control the traffic during Op Selamat 18 which starts on April 29 to May 8.

“The police will also take stricter action against road bullies and the mat rempit (illegal motorcycle racers),” he said and advised parents to monitor their children’s whereabouts and activities.-Bernama