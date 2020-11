KAJANG: Up to 141 illegal immigrants, among them six children, were detained in an immigration integrated enforcement operation at Hentian Kajang which has been under an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since Oct 28.

The immigrants, aged between one and 50, were held over a four-hour period, from 8 am to noon today, said Immigration deputy director-general (operations) Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

“Some 2,600 people were checked during the operation, which ends tonight, and 1,900 of them were foreigners,” he said at the location.

He said the detained immigrants comprised 65 Indonesians, 59 Myanmars, nine Nepalis and eight people of other nationalities, made up of 77 men, 58 women and six children.

They were picked up for various offences, including overstaying and abuse of the visit pass, he said, adding that they will be taken to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot.

The EMCO at Hentian Kajang was imposed on Oct 28 for 14 days up to Nov 10 and extended from Nov 11 to midnight tonight. — Bernama