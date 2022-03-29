144 areas in Gombak, KL to face unscheduled water disruption

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 144 areas in Gombak and Kuala Lumpur will experience unscheduled water supply disruption due to a leaking valve in Warta Lama, Jalan Kuching here.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today informed that the repair work on the valve will be carried out beginning 11 am tomorrow (March 30) and is expected to be completed by 9 pm.

“Water supply will start to be channelled in stages to consumers’ premises after the repair work is completed. The water supply is expected to be fully restored by 9 am on March 31,“ read the statement.

Air Selangor has advised consumers to store adequate water supply before the repair work is carried out.

“Alternative assistance through tanker lorries will also be mobilised to the affected areas, giving priority to critical premises,” it said.

The latest developments on the water supply disruption will be informed through Air Selangor’s official communication channels and website at www.airselangor.com.-Bernama