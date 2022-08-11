1444H Basic Haj Course to be conducted face-to-face beginning Nov 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1444H Basic Haj Course will be conducted face-to-face starting Nov 25 at 218 selected mosques nationwide.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) said in a statement today that it was also planning to organise the Intensive Haj Course in February and Premier Haj Course in the month of Syawal before the prospective pilgrims depart for the holy land.

The 1443H/2022 Basic Haj Course was conducted via YouTube Live platform due to the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the 1444H haj season, TH is organising a three-day 39th National-Level Haj Muzakarah (MHPK) until tomorrow at the Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA, Sepang.

“Themed ‘Akidah Sejahtera Asas Kemabruran Haji’, the MHPK which was launched by TH chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar today aims at discussing issues related to the guidance and laws of haj that arise during the 1443H haj season,“ according to the statement.

The discourse also aims at finding the best solution related to haj, umrah and ziarah as well as providing an opportunity for ‘Pengkursus Ibadat Haji Tanah Air’ (PEKTA) and religious scholars from all over the country to gather and share knowledge and experience in establishing the uniformity of laws.

The organisation of the MHPK is also expected to improve haj course modules as well as publications produced for the benefit of Malaysian Muslims when performing acts of worship in the holy land.

“All the resolutions from the discourse are hoped to be fully understood by the PEKTA who then will explain to all prospective pilgrims during the haj courses in the country,“ according to TH.

This year, only 14,306 Malaysian pilgrims are allowed to perform haj compared to the full quota of 31,600 people.-Bernama