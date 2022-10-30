145 evacuees still at flood relief centres in Malacca

MALACCA: A total of 145 flood evacuees from 37 families were still at three relief centres in Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah this morning

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that in Alor Gajah, the evacuees were being housed at the Kampung Gadek hall and Kampung Belimbing hall while in Melaka Tengah, 100 people from 21 families were at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Krubong.

“Among the flood affected areas in Alor Gajah are Kampung Gadek, Pengkalan, Kampung Panchor, Kampung Beringin and Kampung Pulau while Kampung Lanjut Manis and Kampung Tanah Merah in Melaka Tengah,” it said in a statement today.-Bernama