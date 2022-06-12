145,000 Shopee sellers record 25% y-o-y sales growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 145,000 local sellers achieved 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) sales growth on Shopee in the 12-month period to September 2022 due to superior levels of customer service and optimised storefronts, according to the Shopee Super Awards 2022 Milestone study.

Shopee said it integrated and upskilled more than 251,000 local sellers who started selling online during the year.

“Among (these first-time sellers), more than 140 new sellers recorded over RM500,000 in sales this year.

“They outperformed their peers with store ratings of over 4.8 (out of 5), 97% on-time fulfilment rate, and prompt customer chat response rate of 116 min,” the e-commerce platform said in a statement on Dec 6.

On long-term sellers, it said that due to their ability to retain loyal customers and drive marketing costs down in year-to-date September 2022, more than 2,100 local sellers made over RM5 million in sales since the inception of their stores on Shopee.

Shopee said throughout the last year, these sellers maintained consistent ratings of 4.9 (out of 5), quick chat response time of 125 minutes, and almost 99% of their orders shipped on time.

Over 1,700 local sellers of authentic Made-in-Malaysia goods marked RM1 million in sales since listing on the marketplace thanks to Shopee’s hyper-localised platform and e-commerce campaigns.

“These homegrown entrepreneurs provided quality goods that cater to Malaysians’ local preferences with an average store rating of 4.9 out of 5 and 98% of orders shipped on time,” it said.

Meanwhile, Shopee Malaysia head of marketing campaigns Kenneth Soh said Shopee is humbled to see how far the community of sellers, brands, and talents have come on the marketplace ahead of the Shopee Super Awards on Dec 15.

“It’s thanks to their collective hard work and all the wonderful shopping experiences they are creating for buyers online that Shopee ranks first in the YouGov Best Brand Ranking in Malaysia and also won gold for Kantar’s Strongest Malaysian Brand in both ‘General Retailers’ and ‘Lifestyle App’ categories,” he said.

Shopee Super Awards ceremony will be held on Dec 15, to recognise the best performing sellers, brands, and influencers of the year by industry categories.

Winners of much anticipated e-commerce awards such as Super Growing Seller, Super Operational Performance Brand and Super Live Streamer will be announced. - Bernama