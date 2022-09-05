148% boost in affiliate sales for local prepaid sellers on Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR: E-commerce platform Shopee recorded a 148% year-on-year boost in local telco prepaid cards sold through its Shopee Affiliate Programme throughout Malaysia between January to August 2022 compared to last year.

Between July 1 and now, the data showed that local prepaid cards sellers have received a traffic boost of at least 6.1 million clicks from Shopee Affiliates.

According to Shopee, this trend aligns with market data towards an increase in millennial spending and telecommunication penetration rate, based on the Malaysia prepaid card and digital wallet business and investment opportunities report. Users have become much more tech-savvy and are actively seeking services that suit their increasingly digital lifestyle, from how they reload mobile prepaid to how they pay their bills. This reflects the need for users to source more affordable and convenient alternatives in the market.

Shopee Malaysia brand marketing head Huiyan Pan pointed out that telco prepaid cards are popular among Shopee Affiliates to promote and for industry players to keep ahead with more promotional activities. With many new channels evolving and affiliates thriving on their knowledge and influence over niche audiences, they have become an important channel to drive sales and awareness for sellers on Shopee.

“We want to open up more opportunities for affiliates to earn a side income by optimising their social media following while increasing sellers' online sales. As the market continues to grow, the programme’s benefits are more apparent to sellers of all sizes, and we can expect to see more involvement of Shopee Affiliates in the coming years,” said Pan in a statement today.

The internet, social media, and affiliate market have changed dramatically over the past year. Enabled across the board and many product categories, the top three most popular products among Shopee Affiliates span across telco prepaid cards, followed by mobile phones and women’s watches.