15 business areas in Sarawak to be upgraded: Ronald

KUCHING: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) will upgrade 15 business areas in Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the upgrading works involved an allocation of RM7 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan, adding that the effort was hoped to provide comfort to traders and visitors.

“FAMA will continue to help improve business facilities and structures throughout the country, including in Sarawak.

“Besides playing its role as a marketing agency, FAMA will also strive to create a comfortable business environment for all quarters,” he told reporters after conducting a working visit to Medan Niaga Satok here today.

Medan Niaga Satok is a joint-venture project between FAMA and the Sarawak state government to create a market with a modern, clean and systematic concept, equipped with the latest waste management system.

The RM46.6 million commercial area which provides 995 business lots commenced operations on Jan 1, 2013.-Bernama