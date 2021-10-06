15 dilapidated public housing identified for redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR: The sites of 15 public housings that are dilapidated and no longer conducive to be occupied have been identified for redevelopment, the Senate was told today.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said the sites, covering 44.83 hectares and involved 10,738 housing units, would be included in the list of Kuala Lumpur redevelopment areas in the draft for the Kuala Lumpur Development Plan 2040.

“In line with the goal of sustainable development and well-being of the people under the Caring Region programme, the ministry through the implementation of redevelopment is committed to ensure the benefits and the added value for a more conducive environment can be enjoyed by the people of Kuala Lumpur.

“Among them is the provision of adequate quality affordable housing to improve the well -being of urban residents, where residents will get a replacement house which will be more comfortable and of quality, as well as equipped with facilities and infrastructure,“ he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh who wanted to know the government's plan to redevelop the sites of public housings which are no longer suitable to be occupied.

Citing the Razak Mansion Public Housing, Jalaluddin said the government government had redeveloped the four-storey public housing with 658 residential units into a 21-storey building with each unit measuring ​​880 square feet per unit and equipped with modern facilities.

“The project was completed in January 2017 and 658 owners have also been relocated there in March 2017,” he said.

Another project, he said was the Sri Pahang Public Housing, with construction work now in progress and involved the construction of 1,017 new housing units with each measuring 800 square feet.

“The Sri Pahang Public Housing Project uses the same concept as the Razak Mansion Public Housing where tenants are offered the unit at only RM42,000 per unit,“ he added.-Bernama