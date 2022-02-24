15 individuals issued with notice for smoking at covered pedestrian walkways in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15 individuals were issued with a notice under Regulation 22 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 for breaching the smoking ban during an operation carried out at covered pedestrian walkways in Kuala Lumpur today.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Environmental Department senior public health deputy director Dr Nor Halizam Ismail said the two-hour operation was carried out at covered pedestrian walkways in Jalan Putra, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Merpati.

She said 50 enforcement officers from DBKL, Kuala Lumpur health department and Kuala Lumpur Bebas Asap Rokok (KLBAR), a non-governmental organisation took part in the operation.

“The most common excuse given by offenders is they did not know that covered pedestrian walkways in Kuala Lumpur have been gazetted as a non-smoking area since 2017,” she said in a press conference after the operation today.

According to Dr Nor Halizam, only pedestrian walkways in Kuala Lumpur are gazetted as a non-smoking area under Regulation 22 as the Health Minister has the right to choose any premises or building to be gazetted under the regulation.

She said a total of 250 awareness brochures were distributed to the public, adding that enforcement and awareness activities would be carried out from time to time.

She also reminded the public to continue to comply with the smoking ban in gazetted areas and any related complaints can be channelled to the Whatsapp application at 010-860 8949.-Bernama