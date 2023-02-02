15 motorcycles damaged in fire at Flat Tuna

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Fifteen motorcycles in the parking area at Flat Tuna D4, Seberang Jaya here were damaged in a fire early today.

However, no one was injured in the incident, said Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Shahrul Munawer Taharen.

He said the department received a distress call on the fire at 5.11 am and a team from the Perai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the fire team found 15 motorcycles in the parking area there were on fire and efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The fire also caused damage to a store used to keep prayer paraphernalia,” he said when contacted today.

He said the operation was completed at 5.40 am and the department was investigating the cause of the fire and the losses incurred.-Bernama