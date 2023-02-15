15 nabbed for robberies, burglaries at shop premises

SEREMBAN: The police arrested 15 men on suspicion of being involved in robberies and burglaries of shop premises in Nilai here and Kajang, Selangor in a nine-day operation beginning Jan 26.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said all the individuals arrested in ‘Op Tajam Mantin’ were between 25 and 41 years old and believed to have been active in criminal activities in Mantin since the middle of last year.

He said the group was very aggressive in committing gang robberies with each of them using machetes while most of the victims were tied up.

“All the suspects have past records involving cases of robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, drug trafficking and drug abuse.

“With the arrests, the Negeri Sembilan police managed to solve 18 cases committed by this group, namely 13 cases in the Negeri Sembilan and five cases in Selangor with a total loss of RM231,631.50,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama