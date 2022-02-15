15-year-old girl charged with murdering newborn baby

KEMAMAN: A teenage girl was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing her newborn baby boy last week.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with killing her newborn baby at a house in Seri Bandi here, between 7 am and 9 am, on Feb 8 under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman prosecuted while lawyer Nuraine Haziqah Shafii represented the teenager.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman did not allow the girl bail and fixed March 16 for mention.

In the incident last Tuesday morning, a newborn baby boy was found dead with chest injuries, believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object, at a house in Felcra Seri Bandi, Chukai in Kemaman.-Bernama