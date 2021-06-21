150 construction sites ordered to close since June 1 for SOP non-compliance - Works Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 150 construction sites nationwide have been ordered to close since June 1 for failing to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

The Works Ministry said in a statement that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had inspected a total of 2,423 construction sites, with 446 (18%) of them operating and 1,977 (82%) not operational.

“Of the 446 sites that were operating, 150 (34%) of them did not comply with the SOP. The ministry takes a serious view of the high percentage of SOP non-compliance at the construction sites because it is a matter of great concern and will jeopardise the objectives of the MCO in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“The ministry wants all contractors to be committed to ensuring construction sites and placement of workers comply with the SOP, including making sure they have undergone screening tests and are confirmed to be free of the virus before being allowed to work at the sites,” the statement added.

The ministry also said that of the 150 construction sites closed, 45 were located in Sarawak; Selangor (24); Melaka (16); Penang (10); Terengganu (10); Sabah (9); Johor (7); Kuala Lumpur and Pahang (6 each); Perak (5); Kedah and Negeri Sembilan (four each); Perlis (3); and Kelantan (one).

However, 11 of the construction sites that were ordered to close have been allowed to operate again after complying with the stipulated SOP.

The ministry also reminded the construction industry players to always comply with the SOP or face stern action by the CIDB.

According to the statement, apart from ordering the construction sites to be closed immediately, the CIDB can also impose a penalty not exceeding RM500,000 or suspend and cancel the Contractor Registration Certificate.

All construction industry players are also required to comply with current directives and SOP issued by the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure the objectives of MCO 3.0 can be achieved, it said.

“Since the MCO 3.0 began, the CIDB has intensified inspections at construction sites in an effort to curb the pandemic following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases at construction sites nationwide, especially in the Klang Valley,” the statement added. — Bernama