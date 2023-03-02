150 residents of RKT Kesedar plead for clean water supply

GUA MUSANG: Over the last two years, 150 residents of Desa Seri Mutiara from Rancangan Kemajuan Tanah (RKT) Kesedar Renok Baru here had to rely on alternative water sources while waiting for a clean water supply to the area.

The residents claimed that they still have to pay the water bill to Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) even though they could no longer enjoy the clean water supplied by the company.

Mohd Noor Fazley Hussein, 32, said residents used to enjoy clean water from AKSB, but it started to dry up two years ago, forcing them to collect rainwater and rely on a gravity water system (air tandak) for daily use.

“We also have to walk up to four kilometres to get to the river if the pipes are clogged or leaks,” he told reporters today.

Another resident Rahmah Abdul Rahman, 68, said the situation worsened during rain because the gravity water will turn murky and sometimes, the pipes will get clogged with mud.

Meanwhile, AKSB, in a statement, said the investigation findings revealed several causes which led to the water woes, including the location of the village, which is at the end of the distribution pipe.

It also found that irresponsible parties had disturbed or changed the valve control in several areas, resulting in water not flowing to hilly areas, including the complainants’ houses.

“The lack of water supply and pressure, as well as the hilly terrain and village roads, make it impossible to deliver water through tankers.

“Therefore, immediate action has been taken, such as re-adjusting the position of the disturbed valves to ensure that the water flow returns to its proper state,” the statement said. -Bernama