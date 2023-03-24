1,500 packets of 'bubur lambuk' with royal touch distributed to people

KUALA LUMPUR: Every time during Ramadan, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is famed for her culinary prowess, will roll up her royal sleeves to prepare ‘bubur lambuk’ or savoury rice porridge to be distributed to the people.

Tunku Azizah continued the tradition today by preparing the dish at the Istana Negara main surau compound using a Pahang recipe, aided by about 200 members of the Istana Negara Welfare and Sports Club (Keksin) and Istana Negara staff.

The porridge had an extra royal touch as Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was on hand to assist the queen prepare the dish.

Tunku Azizah said the Pahang version of bubur lambuk has its own specialty because it uses red fern shoots.

“However, (red fern shoots) are really hard to find, I was only able to get a few earlier. But, it’s okay, we can just put other vegetables.

“Coconut milk and dried shrimp are also used in bubur lambuk Pahang. I learnt how to make it from the locals in Pahang. It is also different from bubur lambuk Johor,” said Her Majesty who started cooking the dish as early as 10 a.m.

A total of 1,500 packets of bubur lambuk will be distributed to the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, Brickfield Police Headquarters, National Heart Institute, Kajang Prison, and transit centres for the homeless. -Bernama