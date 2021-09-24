1,500 tourism industry operators have received Covid-19 SOP compliance certification

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,500 tourism industry operators have received compliance certification under the Adopt and Adhere Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) guideline to operate under the new norms.

Malaysia Tourism Council president Uzaidi Udanis(pix) said the certification issued by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), an agency under the International Trade and Industry Ministry, covered seven aspects in ensuring the safety of tourists.

“The seven aspects include SOP for movement, operations, payment methods and bookings, and as many as 1,500 tourism industry operators have received this certification,” he said while appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara programme which aired on Bernama TV yesterday.

According to Uzaidi, the certification proves that the tourism industry is ready to resume operations and create job opportunities as well as revitalise the country’s economy.

“In Langkawi, certification among tourism industry operators is nearing 100 per cent.

“What’s more important is tourists themselves need to always comply with the SOP, if they see a certain location is too crowded, (they should) just avoid it, and find a place with proper physical distancing and rules,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that the Special Committee on Pandemic Management meeting would allow the reopening of tourism centres, islands and attractions, as well as interstate travel when 90 per cent of the country’s adult population has been vaccinated, based on data and analysis conducted by the Health Ministry.

So far, 80 per cent of the adult population in the country has been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).-Bernama