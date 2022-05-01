15,000 vehicles to enter Kangar for Aidilfitri celebration

KANGAR: A total of 15,000 vehicles are expected to enter Kangar in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration, said district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop.

“We have held an integrated operation in conjunction with ‘Op Selamat 18’ from April 29 to May 8 by setting up eight teams to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in Kangar,“ he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock here last night.

Yusharifuddin said several policemen had been mobilised in several areas including the Jubli Emas roundabout, Jalan Raja Syed Alwi, Jalan Kampung Bakau, Jalan Penjara, areas near Giant supermarket, Kuala Perlis Jetty and Kuala Perlis coastal roads.

He said the police also launched the ‘Op Khas Aidilfitri’ to prevent house break-ins during the festive season.-Bernama