1,581 news Covid-19 case, 491 from Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 1,581 new Covid-19 infections today and this brings the total number of cases recorded in the country to 100,318.

Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that there were only two imported cases and the rest of it were through local transmissions in the country.

He said Selangor continued to report the highest number of daily cases today where a total of 491 infections were detected today.

Apart from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah recorded the second and third highest number of cases , which were 379 and 249 respectively.

There were 18,773 active cases with 102 patients who are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) where 45 require breathing assistance.

Two death cases among Malaysians in Sabah were reported where the youngest patient today was a 15-year-old and a 61-year-old man who had high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and stroke.

The death toll now stands at 446.

However, 1,085 individuals had been discharged today and the total number of recoveries is 81,099.

