KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has proposed that ASEAN member countries create a regional cyber defence network centre called ASEAN Cyber Defence Network (ACDN).

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said through the initiative, ACDN will link all national cyber defence operation centres of ASEAN countries to benefit from ASEAN members cyber defence expertise.

“The initiative will also function as an exchange platform for knowledge and best practice as well as to build confidence and preparedness on issues relating to cyber defence,” he said in a statement after leading the Malaysian delegation to the 15th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (15th ADMM) held via video conferencing yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Brunei Darussalam Defence Minister II, Mejar General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Awang Halbi bin Haji Md Yussof, as chairman of ADMM 2021.

The meeting concluded with the Bandar Seri Begawan Declaration to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ADMM which ASEAN countries agreed that ADMM continues to be the main platform of multilateral defence cooperation in the region with ASEAN as the leading entity.

Meanwhile, when joining the ASEAN-China Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting, which was also held via video conferencing yesterday, Ismail Sabri reiterated the stand of Malaysia that even though international laws guarantee the freedom of navigation, the presence of military assets in South China Sea has the potential to raise tension.

He said the presence of military assets could cause conflict which could affect regional peace, security and stability.

“Malaysia’s participation in the meeting signifies the continuous commitment of Malaysia on defence diplomacy through bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation,” he said. -Bernama