PUTRAJAYA: A total of 16 cases of misappropriation of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), involving the freezing of assets worth RM48 million were recorded through enforcment operations conducted since 2016.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Enforcement director Azman Adam said the cases involved seizures of more than RM21 million and forfeiture of money laundering proceeds amounting to more than RM1 million.

He said KPDNHEP took seriously the misappropriation of 14kg subsidised LPG cylinders to the 50kg cylinders for industrial use by enforcing the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) to curb decanting activities.

“The enforcement of the act is a stern action by the government against those who carry out illegal trade and manipulate profits earned from such activities,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said KPDNHEP had also taken actions under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 in accordance with predicate offences as listed under Second Schedule of the AMLATFPUAA 2001 against decanting activities involving the transfer of the subsidised LPG into the 50kg cylinders and 230g gas cartridges for use on portable stoves.

He said these include, the seizure of LPG in Seri Kembangan, Selangor and Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan two days ago.

A person can be jailed for a term not exceeding 15 years and shall also be liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity or instrumentalities of an offence at the time the offence was committed or RMM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty under section 4 (1) AMLATFPUAA 2001.

Azman said KPDNHEP would also make improvements to the licensing regime under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 in an effort to curb the decanting activities. — Bernama