MEXICO CITY: At least 16 people were killed on Thursday in a road accident between a passenger bus and two tractor trailers near km 39 of the Sonoyta-San Luis Rio Colorado highway in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said, reported Xinhua.

In addition, at least 22 people were injured, with six in critical condition, the Sonora office said in a Twitter message.

The National Guard reported that the accident occurred at about 5.00 am local time and emergency service personnel, firefighters, Red Cross have been working since early morning providing aid.

The bus, operated by bus line Expreso Interbus, collided with a tractor trailer parked on the side of the road and then was hit head-on by another tractor trailer that was travelling in the opposite direction, according to local press accounts.

Sonora's health secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri described the accident as “regrettable,” adding that the Red Cross coordinated the transportation and care of the injured people. -Bernama