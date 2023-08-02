160 tonnes of rubbish collected from Sungai Tebrau, Sungai Skudai every month: Exco

PASIR GUDANG: Each month, about 160 tonnes of rubbish needs to be collected by the local authority from Sungai Tebrau and Sungai Skudai in the state which have been used by irresponsible individuals as dumping grounds.

State Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar (pix) said that despite regular cleaning, the amount of rubbish remained the same.

“We see that the number has not changed, there are still 80 tonnes of rubbish that needs to be collected from Sungai Skudai and Sungai Tebrau respectively, every month even if cleaning is done regularly. The rubbish collected includes beds and refrigerators,” he told a press conference here, yesterday.

He said cleaning works in the two rivers were done using scavenger boats under the supervision of the Irrigation and Drainage Department.

According to him, members of the public should be more aware of the issue and report to the authorities if they came across people throwing rubbish into the river.

He also said that enforcement would be intensified through the River Pollution Enforcement and Monitoring Taskforce that has been formed.

Last Sunday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was reported to have said that the state government would step up enforcement on rubbish disposal under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133).

He said that according to the act, anyone found deliberately littering in a public place can be fined a maximum of RM500 on the first conviction. -Bernama