1,612,974 individuals complete both doses of vaccine: Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,612,974 individuals have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine jabs as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

Dr Adham, in a Twitter post, said a total of 4,202,601 individuals or 12.9 per cent of the population in the country have received their first dose, which brings the total number of doses administered so far to 5,815,575.

Selangor has the highest number of recipients who have completed both doses with 208,031, followed by Sarawak (186,008), Johor (167,469), Perak (150,000) and Kuala Lumpur (141,094).

On the daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Dr Adham said a total of 140,573 doses were administered yesterday, involving 116,514 first dose recipients and 24,059 recipients for the second dose.