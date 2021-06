KULAI: The enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Felda Inas near here, from today until June 24, involves a total of 1,668 individuals from 302 homes, comprising settlers and workers.

Kulai district officer Zainor Adani said as of June 9, a total of 913 individuals in the area had been screened, of which 57 individuals were confirmed Covid-19 positive, 779 individuals negative and 77 others are awaiting results.

“Therefore, screenings and contact tracing for the Jalan Cendana Cluster (Felda Inas) are still actively being conducted by the Kulai District Health Office,” he said in a statement today.

Zainor, who is also the Kulai District Disaster Management Committee chairman, explained that the committee has taken over the management of the EMCO area and the operation room has been activated since yesterday (June 10).

“Any contribution for residents in the Felda Inas EMCO area must go through the operation room for coordination purposes. Later, it will be distributed by the Civil Defence Force, Social Welfare Department and Southern Volunteers personnel,” he said, adding that the police will lead in matters pertaining to security, assisted by the Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at Felda Inas today found that the police have cordoned off the main entrance in order to monitor the public’s movements in and out of the area. -Bernama