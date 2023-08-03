167 MPs participated in the Supply Bill 2023 debate

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 167 MPs participated in the policy level debate of the Supply Bill 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat that finished yesterday.

The six-day long debate session began on Feb 27, after the Budget 2023 was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity of Finance Minister on Feb 24.

Before sitting was adjourned at around 10.40 pm, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor thanked all the MPs who took part in the debate session.

According to the Parliament schedule, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the two-day windup session for each ministry beginning tomorrow.

The matters that were brought up during today’s debate session included a reminder from Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) to the prime minister to ensure that the Budget 2023 was not marred by leakages.

He said the government must ensure planned allocations were provided transparently and directly to the people.

“Let’s not have leakages, embezzlement, breach of trust, corruption and most importantly, we want the allocations to be given to the people, who have suffered for three years due to economic, health and political crises,” Mohd Sany said.

Meanwhile Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) urged the government to begin development of the aging economy, stating that Malaysia is expected to be an aging nation by 2030, with 15 per cent of its population being 60 years and above.

“This has to be supported by public transport facilities and sustainable infrastructure for the elderly to ensure their quality of life,” he said.

He suggested that the government expanded the Franchise Bus or Mini Bus concept that had been used by involving private entrepreneurs who are interested in the transport industry. -Bernama