169 nabbed for violating SOP

PETALING JAYA: Police nabbed 169 offenders for flouting various standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today said all the offenders were compounded.

Of this number, 81 failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, 35 individuals did not wear face masks,13 individuals disobeyed the SOP involved gathering activities with no social distancing, 20 involved in night club or pub activities and the remaining nine had violated various SOP,” he said.

As of yesterday, he said the police had conducted checks at a total of 48, 111 premises to ensure that they are following the SOP. These included 4,878 restaurants, 3,492 supermarkets, and 1317 factories.

Apart from that, a total of 49 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday during the operations against illegal immigration and seven land transportation were confiscated.

As for returnees, he said a total of 90,800 individuals had returned to the country between July 24 and Dec 23.

To date 69 individuals were sent to the hospital after finding positive while 7.282 are going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated centres.

A total of 82,983 individuals were allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said that between April and Dec 23 a total of 14,074 inspections had been conducted at 8,024 construction sites nationwide.