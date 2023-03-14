17 drug hotspots identified in Johor: Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: Seventeen locations in Johor have been identified as hot spots for drug related activities with a large portion of that locations found in the district of Johor Bahru.

State Health and Unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said enforcement and preventive measures are needed with the cooperation of the police and Anti Drugs Agency (AADK).

“We also want the Local Government (PBT) to clean up areas that have become places to breed drug addicts or hideouts. Dark locations need to be lighted up so that drug addicts will not take the opportunity to seek shelter at these areas,“ he told reporters after an operation carried out by the state AADK, here today.

He said the efforts were part of the state government’s initiative to achieve a drug-free environment by 2025.

Meanwhile, Ling said the Johor AADK detained 27 individuals, including a woman, during a raid at Mukim Plentong, here yesterday which was carried out by the Johor Iltizam Hapus Ancaman Dadah (JIHAD).

He added that during the raid that was carried out from house to house and a mangrove swamp area while the suspects were aged between 20 to 59 years old. -Bernama