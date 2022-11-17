17 factory workers experience nausea after inhaling leaked nitrogen gas

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventeen workers at a frozen food factory in Subang, Selangor suffered nausea after inhaling leaked nitrogen gas this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis (pix) said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 11.33 am and seven firemen from Subang fire and rescue station were rushed to the scene to provide first aid.

According to him, the first action was to close the valve of the main gas pipe and remove all workers from the scene.

“All workers involved were reported stable. However, two of them were sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Norazam said currently JBPM Special Hazardous Material (Hazmat) team is monitoring the situation.-Bernama