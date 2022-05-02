17 injured after India's domestic flight encounters mid-air turbulence: Media

NEW DELHI: At least 14 passengers and three crew members were injured in a massive mid-air turbulence that hit a low-cost airline's flight in India late on Sunday, local media reported Monday.

The Boeing 737 passenger plane flew from India's financial center Mumbai to Durgapur in the eastern state of West Bengal, Xinhua news agency cited NDTV’s report said.

The SpiceJet flight carrying 188 passengers experienced a massive mid-air turbulence before landing at the Durgapur airport. During the turbulence the luggage kept in overhead cabin fell off, injuring passengers, it added.-Bernama