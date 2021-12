SHAH ALAM: A total of 17 bodies were found in flooded areas around Selangor, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix).

He said 10 were from Klang, four in Sepang and three in Hulu Langat.

“It is too early to confirm if all 17 drowned in the floodwaters. We are in the midst of identifying the exact cause of these deaths,“ he told a media conference here today.

It was reported that first-responder volunteers are among the deceased as well.